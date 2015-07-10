FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's PZU sees banking consolidation cost at PLN 8 bln
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU sees banking consolidation cost at PLN 8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) :

* Andrzej Klesyk, Chief Executive of central Europe’s largest insurer PZU said on Friday he would like to attract other “interesting” investors to the ongoing process of consolidation in the banking sector.

* Klesyk said estimated overall cost of the consolidation for PZU and its possible partners stands at around 8 billion zlotys ($2.15 billion). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7289 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.