BRIEF-Poland's PZU sees banking consolidation cost at PLN 8 bln

July 10 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU) :

* Andrzej Klesyk, Chief Executive of central Europe’s largest insurer PZU said on Friday he would like to attract other “interesting” investors to the ongoing process of consolidation in the banking sector.

* Klesyk said estimated overall cost of the consolidation for PZU and its possible partners stands at around 8 billion zlotys ($2.15 billion). Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7289 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)