BRIEF-Poland's PZU not interested now in miner KW: CEO

July 22 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen :

* Poland’s state-run insurer PZU said it is not interested in investing in troubled miner Kompania Weglowa (KW).

* “Today this is not an issue which is of interest to us,” PZU CEO Andrzej Klesyk told reporters on Wednesday when asked if PZU was interested in investing in KW directly or via a special fund.

* Earlier this month, the treasury minister said that PZU’s investment fund could potentially invest in a special fund designed in part to help KW. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)