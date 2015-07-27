BRIEF-BCP's Polish arm expects H2 results to be similar to H1

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of Portugal’s Millennium BCP, expects financial results in the second half of 2015 to be similar to the first six months, Bank Millennium’s chief executive said.

* CEO Joao Bras Jorge declined to specify if he meant net profit.

* Bank Millennium beat analysts’ forecast with a net profit of 328 million zlotys ($88 million) in the first half of 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7418 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)