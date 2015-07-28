FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polish Orange unit has PLN 1 bln worth of real estate for sale
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Orange unit has PLN 1 bln worth of real estate for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Orange Polska :

* Polish Orange unit Orange Polska chief financial officer (CFO) told reporters that the company has real estate for sale worth 1 billion zlotys ($268.04 million).

* Real estate that is ready to be sold is worth 600 million zlotys, Maciej Nowohonski also said.

* Orange Polska surprised markets on Monday with better than expected Q2 results.Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7308 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
