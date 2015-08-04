BRIEF-TVN to buy back all 2018 and 10-20 pct of 2020 senior notes in H2

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TVN SA

* Polish private broadcaster TVN plans to buy back all of its outstanding notes due 2018 and 10-20 percent of its outstanding senior notes due 2020 by the end of this year, the company’s chief financial officer John Driscoll told a news conference on Tuesday.

* TVN closed the first half of 2015 with its net debt at 1.9 billion zlotys, with net debt to core profit EBITDA ratio at 3.6 times.

* “This is yet to be discussed with our new main shareholder, but this is our intention. By the end of the week we will formally announce the buy back of 10-20 pct of 2020 senior notes,” Driscoll said.

* The company's chief executive said he expected the Polish advertising market to be stronger in the second half of this year than in the first one. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)