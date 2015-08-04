FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says bank tax will not impact dividend policy
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says bank tax will not impact dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA :

* Luigi Lovaglio, chief executive at Poland’s Pekao said on Tuesday that implementing a potential bank tax would not impact the lender’s dividend policy.

* Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice, leading in polls ahead of the October parliamentary election, plans to introduce a 0.39-percent bank asset tax.

* Earlier on Tuesday, head of Pekao, which is Poland’s No.2 lender, said he still hoped the tax would not be introduced. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.