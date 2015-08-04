BRIEF-Poland's Pekao says bank tax will not impact dividend policy

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA :

* Luigi Lovaglio, chief executive at Poland’s Pekao said on Tuesday that implementing a potential bank tax would not impact the lender’s dividend policy.

* Poland’s main opposition party Law and Justice, leading in polls ahead of the October parliamentary election, plans to introduce a 0.39-percent bank asset tax.

* Earlier on Tuesday, head of Pekao, which is Poland’s No.2 lender, said he still hoped the tax would not be introduced. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)