BRIEF-Citigroup's Polish unit head says to maintain dividend policy
August 13, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citigroup's Polish unit head says to maintain dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy W Warszawie SA

* The chief executive of Bank Handlowy, the Polish unit of U.S. Citigroup, said on Thursday that following the results in the first half, the bank still believes it will be able to carry out its dividend policy.

* Earlier on Thursday, the bank said its first-half net profit fell by 28.5 percent year-on-year to 367 million zlotys ($97.5 million).

* The bank’s long-term dividend policy consists of paying out all of the bank’s profits in dividends unless capital is needed for the bank’s expansion.

* The bank paid out 99.9 percent of its 2013 and 2014 net profits in dividends. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7639 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

