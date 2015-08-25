FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commerzbank, Millennium to seek compensation for Polish FX loan conversion-sources
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Commerzbank, Millennium to seek compensation for Polish FX loan conversion-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* The Polish Senate received a letter from German Commerzbank, which controls Poland’s No.4 lender mBank , regarding the planned FX loan conversion in Poland, the Senate’s public finance committee chief Kazimierz Kleina told Reuters.

* Sources told Reuters that Commerzbank and Portugal’s Millennium bcp, which owns Poland’s Bank Millennium , sent letters to Polish authorities flagging they would seek compensation for losses from the planned conversion.

* Earlier on Tuesday, the Polish Senate published such a letter sent by U.S. General Electric, which controls Bank BPH in Poland. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Pawel Sobczak, and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

