BRIEF-Polish PM: one needs to mind banks' stability when solving FX loans issue
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish PM: one needs to mind banks' stability when solving FX loans issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) -

* Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said one needed to keep in mind the stability of the banking system when solving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in Poland.

* She also said the role of the state is to help only those who have problems with paying their loans, adding that one cannot leave aside those who took out loans in zlotys and fell into difficulties.

* Poland’s lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow nearly half of holders of Swiss franc mortgages - whose repayments have spiralled due to a surge in the Swiss currency - to convert their loans to zlotys at the banks’ cost.

* Polish banks’ foreign owners plan to seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from a bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, according to letters they sent to Poland’s Senate. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
