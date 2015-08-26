FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat plans to cut debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.5
August 26, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat plans to cut debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat :

* CFO Tomasz Szelag said on Wednesday the company maintains the plan to lower its debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio to 2.5 by end-2015, from 3.0 after June 2015.

* Szelag said Cyfrowy Polsat is in debt refinancing talks with around 20 financial institutions and looks to complete them before the end of January next year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

