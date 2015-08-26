FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium BCP says Polish FX loan bill may breach investment protection
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Portugal's Millennium BCP says Polish FX loan bill may breach investment protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium BCP :

* In a letter sent to the Polish authorities, dated Aug. 18, Millennium BCP said implementing Poland’s draft bill on FX loan conversion may breach international investment protection agreements.

* The lender is currently estimating the scale of potential losses caused by the bill’s implementation, it said.

* Other foreign owners of Polish banks sent their letters, signalling they would seek compensation for any losses incurred by their operations from the bill. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.