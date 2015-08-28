FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Asseco sees reversal in Polish revenue fall no sooner than in 2016
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 28, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asseco sees reversal in Polish revenue fall no sooner than in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA

* Asseco Poland deputy chief executive says expects to reverse revenue decline on Polish market no sooner than in 2016.

* Revenues in Poland, Asseco’s No.2 market by sales, fell by 6 percent to 767 million zlotys ($204.4 million) in the first half of 2015.

* Asseco’s deputy head Rafal Kozlowski said the reason was weak revenue from public administration contracts due to upcoming elections. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7526 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.