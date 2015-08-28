BRIEF-Asseco sees reversal in Polish revenue fall no sooner than in 2016

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA

* Asseco Poland deputy chief executive says expects to reverse revenue decline on Polish market no sooner than in 2016.

* Revenues in Poland, Asseco’s No.2 market by sales, fell by 6 percent to 767 million zlotys ($204.4 million) in the first half of 2015.

* Asseco’s deputy head Rafal Kozlowski said the reason was weak revenue from public administration contracts due to upcoming elections. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7526 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)