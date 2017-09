Nov 6 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Reported on Thursday total revenues for the third quarter of 2015 amounting to 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million)

* 9 month total revenues 2.7 million euros, out of which 2.0 million euros recurring revenues vs 0.9 million euros in 2014

* Consolidated cash position at Sept. 30 is 35.8 million euros; Q3 operating cash burn 7.1 million euros

