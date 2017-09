April 14 (Reuters) - Adocia SA :

* Q1 revenue EUR 6.8 million ($7.66 million), 15% increase over Q1 2015 (EUR 5.9 million)

* Cash and cash equivalents EUR 64.2 million on March 31 versus EUR 72.1 million as of Jan. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)