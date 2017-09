April 21 (Reuters) - Atos SE :

* Q1 revenue  2,757 million ($3.11 billion), +15.0% at constant exchange rates, +1.6% organically

* Q1 order entry  2,794 million, +27% year-on-year

* Says confident in achievement of all the 2016 objectives

* Q1 Worldline revenue  287 million, improving by +6.7% organically Source text: bit.ly/1MJFG1C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)