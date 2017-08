July 20 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Q2 revenue EUR 700.4 million ($771.42 million) versus EUR 584.4 million year ago

* H1 revenue growth of 23.0% to EUR 1.38 billion

* Lifts 2016 revenue target by EUR 90 million to EUR 2.81 billion (growth of 17.5% versus 13.7% previously) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)