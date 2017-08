July 21 (Reuters) - Fermentalg

* H1 revenue from partnerships 0.17 million euros ($187,102) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* Confirms target to commercialize its DHA with ARD product before year end

* Gross cash position 22.3 million euros at June 30 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)