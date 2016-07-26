BRIEF-Faurecia H1 net income rises 56% to 245 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* H1 net income 245 million ($269.26 million), up 56%

* H1 operating income 490 million, up 28%, representing 5.1% of total sales up 110bp

* H1 total sales 9.53 billion, up 0.5%, organic growth of 3.4%

* H1 net cash flow of 205 million

* Upgrades 2016 guidance for operating margin and net cash flow

* Sees 2016 operating margin (on total sales) of minimum 5.0% (previously 4.6% to 5.0%)

* Sees 2016 operating margin (on total sales) of minimum 5.0% (previously 4.6% to 5.0%)

* Sees 2016 net cash flow minimum of 300 million (previously around 300 million)