#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 26, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Faurecia H1 net income rises 56% to 245 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* H1 net income 245 million ($269.26 million), up 56%

* H1 operating income 490 million, up 28%, representing 5.1% of total sales up 110bp

* H1 total sales 9.53 billion, up 0.5%, organic growth of 3.4%

* H1 net cash flow of 205 million

* Upgrades 2016 guidance for operating margin and net cash flow

* Sees 2016 operating margin (on total sales) of minimum 5.0% (previously 4.6% to 5.0%)

* Sees 2016 net cash flow minimum of 300 million (previously around 300 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
