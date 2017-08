BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 EBITDA up 10.5 pct at 383 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Reports H1 consolidated revenue of 2.66 billion euros ($2.92 billion), up 7.5 pct

* H1 EBITDA is 383 million euros, up 10.5 pct

* H1 net income group share is 155 million euros, up 9.5 pct

* H1 economic sales total 3.18 billion euros, up 8.0 pct

* Says H1 growth of profitability and free cash flow generation to continue over FY 2016

* Says will report pro-forma economic sales about 7.5 billion euros in FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9096 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)