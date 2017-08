BRIEF-Wendel H1 net income from continuing operations 235.6 million euros, up 17.3 pct

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wendel SE :

* H1 consolidated revenue 4.09 billion euros ($4.60 billion), up 13.6 pct, of which 1.3 pct is organic growth

* H1 net income from continuing operations 235.6 million euros, up 17.3 pct

* H1 consolidated net loss group share 425.1 million euros versus profit of 32.2 million euros year ago

* NAV per share as of Aug. 31 is 145.8 euros, up 6.9 pct from 136.4 euros at Dec. 31, 2015 ($1 = 0.8889 euros)