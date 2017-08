Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vexim SA :

* H1 net loss EUR 2.5 million ($2.79 million)versus loss of EUR 3.6 million year ago

* H1 operating loss EUR 2.4 million versus loss of EUR 3.4 million year ago

* H1 sales EUR 8.6 million, up 40% compared to same period in 2015

* Expects continued strong sales growth and anticipates profitability for H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)