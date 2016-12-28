FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ose immunotherapeutics signs license agreement with Servier
December 28, 2016 / 6:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ose immunotherapeutics signs license agreement with Servier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ose Immunotherapeutics :

* Grants Servier license option on exclusive worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Effi-7

* Signs license option agreement with Servier to develop and commercialize product Effi-7

* Becomes eligible to receive up to 272 million ($284.92 million) including an upfront payment of 10.25 million and additional payments of 30 million upon the exercise of a two-steps option license

* Further license payments from Servier linked to achievement of clinical development and registration in multiple indications, as well as to sales milestones with double-digit royalties on sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

