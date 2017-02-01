FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco :

* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago

* FY net rental income EUR 1.53 billion versus EUR 1.45 billion year ago

* FY recurring earnings per share EUR 11.24 versus EUR 10.46 year ago

* Says total portfolio valuation at Dec. 31, 2016 was EUR 40.5 billion versus EUR 37.76 billion at Dec. 31, 2015

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 10.2 per share, plans for 2017 and further to increase dividend according to recurring EPS

* Sees 2017 recurring EPS between EUR 11.8 and EUR 12.0

* Confirms for mid-term expectations of recurring EPS annual growth at 6% to 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.