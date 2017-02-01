BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco FY recurring net profit rises to 1.11 billion euros

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco :

* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago

* FY net rental income EUR 1.53 billion versus EUR 1.45 billion year ago

* FY recurring earnings per share EUR 11.24 versus EUR 10.46 year ago

* Says total portfolio valuation at Dec. 31, 2016 was EUR 40.5 billion versus EUR 37.76 billion at Dec. 31, 2015

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 10.2 per share, plans for 2017 and further to increase dividend according to recurring EPS

* Sees 2017 recurring EPS between EUR 11.8 and EUR 12.0

* Confirms for mid-term expectations of recurring EPS annual growth at 6% to 8%