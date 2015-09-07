FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's PGE says signs 5.5 bln zlotys credit deal with banks
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Poland's PGE says signs 5.5 bln zlotys credit deal with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA :

* Poland’s No.1 utility PGE said on Monday it had signed deals with banks to get 5.5 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion) in credit, including a revolving loan facility worth 1.87 billion zlotys.

* The consortium of lenders includes BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Bank Handlowy, ING Bank Slaski, BZ WBK, mBank, PKO BP , and Pekao.

* The credit agreement will expire on Sept 30, 2023, with the final repayment of the revolving loan facility falling on April 30, 2019.

* PGE said the credit agreement will co-finance, among other things, its 11.6 billion zlotys investment in expanding its coal-fired plant on Opole. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7894 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.