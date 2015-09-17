BRIEF-KGHM's Chilean mine not affected by earthquake - spokesman

Sept 17 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA :

* The Chile-based Sierra Gorda copper mine co-owned by Polish copper miner KGHM has not been negatively affected by the Wednesday earthquake and is functioning normally, the company’s spokesman Dariusz Wyborski said on Thursday.

* A magnitude 8.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Wednesday, killing at least five people and slamming powerful waves into coastal towns. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)