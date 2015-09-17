BRIEF-KGHM CEO says less likely to phase out production in United States

Sept 17 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA :

* The chief executive of Europe’s No.2 copper miner, the Polish KGHM, said the company was currently less likely to phase out production at its facilities in the United States thanks to significant cost savings there.

* “This means that we are for the moment suspending analyses regading phasing out of our production (in the United States),” Herbert Wirth told Reuters. “We want to monitor this as price volatility is so high that it is difficult to forecast our actions few months in advance.”

* Wirth also said he expects the price of copper to stabilise at about $5,300 per tonne in the near-term, adding that slight rises were possible in the coming weeks. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski in LUBIN; Writing by Marcin Goettig)