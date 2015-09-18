FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EBRD considers buying shares in Polish InPost's IPO
September 18, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EBRD considers buying shares in Polish InPost's IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - European Bank For Reconstruction And Development

* Polish private postal operator InPost says EBRD is considering buying up to 20 percent of shares offered in InPost’s Warsaw bourse IPO.

* The two signed a framework agreement. EBRD is to buy the shares at a price set for institutional investors.

* InPost, the postal arm of Polish mail and parcel company Integer.pl, has set the maximum IPO price at 33 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

