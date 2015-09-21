FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Cyfrowy Polsat says signed $3.4 bln debt refinaning deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland’s No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday it signed 12.5 billion zlotys ($3.4 billion) worth of loan agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance its existing debt.

* The group signed the deal with a consortium of PKO BP , BZ WBK, ING Bank Slaski, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Fortis, Pekao , The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Bank of China (Luxembourg), Credit Agricole, DNB Bank, HSBC, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie, CaixaBank, mBank, Bank Millennium, Raiffeisen Bank Polska, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank Polska, UniCredit Bank AG, and funds owned by PZU.

* Cyfrowy Polsat signed the deal for 5 years and wants to repay its existing debt this month.

* The media group said the earlier repayment of debt will have a positive impact of around 472 million zlotys on the group’s third quarter gross profit. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7348 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
