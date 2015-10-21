FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MD Medical Group Q3 total number of deliveries up 25% to 1,462
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 21, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MD Medical Group Q3 total number of deliveries up 25% to 1,462

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group :

* In Q3 the total number of deliveries increased 25 pct y-o-y to 1,462

* In Q3 the total number of IVF cycles across the group increased by 32 pct to 2,392 compared to Q3 2014

* In Q3 the total number of in-patient treatments increased by 38 pct y-o-y to 11,601

* In Q3 the total number of out-patient treatments increased by 45 pct y-o-y to 287,055

* The like-for-like number of deliveries for 9 months decreased by 1 pct y-o-y to 3,269 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.