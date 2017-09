BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Q3 net profit up at RUB 6.98 bln

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Q3 operating income 11.17 billion roubles ($176.54 million)versus 7.31 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 commission income 4.56 billion roubles versus 3.6 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 net profit 6.98 billion roubles versus 4.06 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 EBITDA of 9.14 billion roubles versus 5.48 billion roubles year ago

* Operating income growth in Q3 is due to growth of commission income in currency, money, futures and bond markets and also growth of net interest income

Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.2725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)