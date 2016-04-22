BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants FY 2015 net loss widens to RUB 391.6 million

April 22 (Reuters) - Rosinter Restaurants :

* FY 2015 revenue of 7.68 billion roubles ($116.02 million) versus 8.78 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net loss of 391.6 million roubles versus loss of 209 million roubles year ago

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 1.83 billion roubles versus 1.87 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 same-store sales down 6.4 pct versus year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs from continuing operations of 303.4 million roubles versus 294.2 million roubles year ago Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1WgFad9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.1960 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)