CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poland's HTL-Strefa postpones IPO amid volatile market -CEO
October 6, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poland's HTL-Strefa postpones IPO amid volatile market -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects bullet point to clarify delisting date is 2010)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - HTL-STREFA SA:

* The CEO of Polish medical device maker HTL-Strefa said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone its initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw amid volatile market conditions.

* “We plan to continue investor education and monitor the market in order to pick the most favourable window for launch of the IPO,” Tomasz Walesa was quoted in a statement as saying.

* HTL-Strefa said in September it would float its shares at the Warsaw bourse by the end of October in an offering worth up to 200 million zlotys ($53 million).

* HTL had planned to issue new shares and sell existing ones that belong to one of its current shareholders -- a fund managed by private equity firm EQT Partners, which took over the company in 2009 and delisted it from the Warsaw bourse in 2010. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7895 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

