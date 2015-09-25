FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avtovaz expects to decrease 2015 sales in Russia by 16-29 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 25, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Avtovaz expects to decrease 2015 sales in Russia by 16-29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25(Reuters) -

* Avtovaz expects to reduce 2015 sales in Russia by 16-29 pct, company president Bo Andersson told journalists

* The company targets 20 pct market share, now has 18.6 pct

* “I would say that our focus is 20 pct market share, today we have 18.6 pct market share. If you stay with the market as it is, then we will be something in Russian Federation between 275,000 to 325,000” - Andersson

* Earlier Andersson forecasted sales at 350,000, which would mean decrease of market by 9.6 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.