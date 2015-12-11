FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q3 net loss RUB 2.9 bln due to provisions for Transaero
December 11, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promsvyazbank Q3 net loss RUB 2.9 bln due to provisions for Transaero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11(Reuters) -

* Promsvyazbank Q3 net loss amounted to 2.9 billion roubles, due to provisions for Transaero, the bank’s CFO Vladimir Mamakin told journalists

* “Transaero case has a maximum effect on Q3 financial result and will continue to do so in Q4”, Mamakin said

* Provisions for Transaero loan in Q3 amounted to 2.4 billion roubles, in Q4 it could be more and thus Q4 loss will be comparable to Q3, he said

* Provision for loan impairment for Q3 increased to 11.6 billion roubles from 4.4 billion roubles year ago

* Expects that provision for loan impairment in 2016 will be at least 25 pct lower than in 2015, but it will stay high

* “We expect to break even in 2016, conservatively - zero, in a positive scenario - a small profit,” Mamakin said

Reporting in Moscow by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
