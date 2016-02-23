FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baltika sells Russian subsidiaries
February 23, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23(Reuters) - Baltika AS :

* Says will end operating Russian retail market and will sell Russian subsidiaries for about 400,000 euros ($441,480.00)

* Says signed deal with Ellipse Group to sell 100 pct of shares of Russia’s retail operating company OOO Olivia that owns subsidiaries OOO Stelsing and OOO Plazma

* Says five-year franchise agreement will be signed to continue selling Baltika’s brands and operating stores in Russian market

* In Q4 2015 Baltika revalued all the Russian market assets down to prepare for Baltika’s Russian entities sales transaction

* At the end of 2015 Baltika made in total 4.6 million euros non-cash write-offs recorded in profit and loss statement and non-cash profit in other comprehensive income was 3.0 million euros

* Exit from Russian retail market allows to focus entirely on profit making Baltic retail markets and developing other sales channels (wholesale, franchise and e-com)

