July 28 (Reuters) - Avtovaz

* H1 revenue 87.1 billion roubles ($1.31 billion), down 5 percent versus year ago driven by the on-going market drop

* H1 operational loss before impairment of 8.6 billion roubles

* H1 operational loss of 27.6 billion roubles, including impairment

* Q2 operational loss before impairment 2.0 billion roubles versus loss of 6.6 billion roubles in Q1 2016, partly driven by recovery program Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4168 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)