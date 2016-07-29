BRIEF-Cellnex reports H1 net profit up at 24 mln euros

July 29 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom :

* H1 net profit 24 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 18 million euros year ago

* Net debt at 30 June at 872 million euros , compared to 927 million euros at end of 2015

* H1 revenues 338 million euros versus 286 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 134 million euros versus 115 million euros year ago

* The results matched Cellnex's forecasts in the first half-year - CEO

Source text: bit.ly/2aeet6x

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)