BRIEF-Polish Cyfrowy says debt refinancing boosted Q3 profit
November 3, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Cyfrowy says debt refinancing boosted Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday debt refinancing boosted the group’s third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys ($76.5 million).

* The refinancing also increased the group’s income tax in the third quarter of 2015 by around 56 million zlotys, Cyfrowy said.

* In September, Cyfrowy signed 12.5 billion zlotys worth of five-year loan agreements to refinance its debt, expecting to cut debt costs by about 380 million zlotys a year.

* The group will present its third-quarter results on Nov. 12. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8685 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

