BRIEF-Atenor Group announces acquisition of Hexaten
October 29, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atenor Group announces acquisition of Hexaten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Atenor Group SA :

* Announces acquisition from BNP Paribas Fortis of 100 pct of the shares of Hexaten S.A., owner of the Nysdam office building in La Hulpe

* Intends to reposition this building on the office market, and will in the long term examine its redevelopment alternatives

* Confirms that its subsidiary “L‘Immobilière de la Petite Ile”, following a public tender by CITYDEV.BRUSSELS, has been awarded a development contract

* This mostly residential project will be part of the second phase of the CITY DOCKS urban complex in Anderlecht

Source text: bit.ly/1NbbgTW

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

