Nov 3 (Reuters) - Netbooster SA :

* Q3 EBITDA 1.3 million euros vs 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) year ago, up 18 pct

* Q3 gross margin 8.8 million euros vs 7.9 million euros year ago, up 11 pct

* Q3 EBITDA/gross margin profitability 15 pct vs 14 pct year ago

* Is confident to accelerate growth in Q4/2015 and is optimistic to reach ebitda target of minimum 5.5 million euros

