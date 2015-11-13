FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QRF fair value real estate portfolio at 30 September up at 167.6 million euros
November 13, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-QRF fair value real estate portfolio at 30 September up at 167.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - QRF CVA :

* Fair value real estate portfolio 167.6 million euros at Sept. 30 vs 139.2 million euros ($149.32 million) at Dec. 30, 2014

* IFRS net asset value per share at Sept. 30 stood at 23.00 euro vs 23.13 euro at Dec. 30, 2014

* Occupancy rate at Sept. 30 was 98.1 pct vs 99.7 pct at Dec. 30, 2014

* Expects in 2015 to realize a higher current result than in 2014

* Higher current net result should allow QRF to maintain a gross dividend of 1.3 euro for FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1N1yiya

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9322 euros Gdynia Newsroom

