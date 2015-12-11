FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elior Participations FY net profit group share jumps to 107 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elior Participations FY net profit group share jumps to 107 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 5.67 billion euros compared to 5.34 billion euros ($5.84 billion) a year ago

* FY EBITDA is 475 million euros compared to 447 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 107 million euros compared to 48 million euros year ago

* FY dividend is 0.32 euro, up 60 pct compared to last year

* Expects organic growth higher than 3 pct for FY 2015-2016

* Expects EBITDA margin higher than 8.6 pct for FY 2015-2016

* Expects significant growth in net result per share for FY 2015-2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9137 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
