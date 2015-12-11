BRIEF-Elior Participations FY net profit group share jumps to 107 mln euros

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 5.67 billion euros compared to 5.34 billion euros ($5.84 billion) a year ago
* FY EBITDA is 475 million euros compared to 447 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit group share is 107 million euros compared to 48 million euros year ago
* FY dividend is 0.32 euro, up 60 pct compared to last year
* Expects organic growth higher than 3 pct for FY 2015-2016
* Expects EBITDA margin higher than 8.6 pct for FY 2015-2016
* Expects significant growth in net result per share for FY 2015-2016
