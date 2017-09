RPT-BRIEF-Ubisoft Q3 revenue falls at 561.8 mln euro

(Repeats the brief to link with related headline alerts)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Ubisoft SA :

* Q3 sales 561.8 million euro ($637.98 million) vs 809.7 million euros a year ago (target was 600.0 million euros)

* Q4 revenue expected around 591.0 million euros vs 170.0 million euros reported a year ago

* Revises targets for FY 2015-16

* Now sees FY revenue around 1.36 billion euro (previously announced target: stable revenue)

* Now sees FY non-IFRS operating profit around 150.0 million euros (previously announced target: at least 200.0 million euros)

