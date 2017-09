Feb 17 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac SA :

* FY revenue 3.88 billion euros versus 3.90 billion euros year ago

* FY current operating profit 85 million euros versus 77 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 48 million euros versus 41 million euros year ago

* In the longer term, Fnac confirms its objective to “stand-alone” of current operating profitability above 3 pct

