March 31 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* FY consolidated revenue 7.87 billion euros vs 5.57 billion euros ($6.30 billion) year ago

* FY net loss group share 146.2 million euros vs profit of 19.6 million euros year ago

* Proposes an ordinary cash dividend of 2.15 euro per share, up 7.5 pct

