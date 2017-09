April 14 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Du Neufcour SA :

* FY revenue 2.1 million euros versus 1.0 million euros ($1.13 million) year ago

* FY current operating income 0.3 million euros versus loss of 0.1 million euros year ago

* FY net income 0.2 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros year ago

* Board wishes to proceed with project of delisting Source text: bit.ly/263wYBE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)