April 14 (Reuters) - Faurecia :

* Q1 revenue 4.66 billion euros, up 4.4 percent at constant exchange rates

* Board proposes cash dividend of 0.65 euro ($0.7322) per share

* Confirms 2016 guidance given in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)