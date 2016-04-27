FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net result turns to loss of 8.8 mln euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net result turns to loss of 8.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer Plc :

* FY total revenue 273.1 million euros versus 312.7 million euros ($354.01 million) year ago, pro forma not audited

* FY net loss 8.8 million euros versus profit of 47.6 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited

* FY operating loss 31.8 million euros versus profit of 62.2 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited

* Board does not recommend the payment of dividend

* Financial targets will be announced in Q3 2016 Source text : bit.ly/1pFCEjC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8833 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.