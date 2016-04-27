BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer FY net result turns to loss of 8.8 mln euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Stallergenes Greer Plc :

* FY total revenue 273.1 million euros versus 312.7 million euros ($354.01 million) year ago, pro forma not audited

* FY net loss 8.8 million euros versus profit of 47.6 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited

* FY operating loss 31.8 million euros versus profit of 62.2 million euros year ago, pro forma not audited

* Board does not recommend the payment of dividend

* Financial targets will be announced in Q3 2016 Source text : bit.ly/1pFCEjC

($1 = 0.8833 euros)