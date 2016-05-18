FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aedifica Q3 rental income up at 15.1 million euros
May 18, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aedifica Q3 rental income up at 15.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Q3 consolidated rental income 15.1 million euros versus 13.4 million euros ($15.11 million)year ago

* Fair value of investment properties as of 31 march 2016 1.13 billion euros, increase of 127 million euros compared to 30 June 2015

* Overall occupancy rate of the total portfolio reached 98 pct as of 31 March 2016

* NAV per share based on fair value of investment properties is 46.12 euro as of 31 March 2016 (43.74 euro per share on 30 June 2015)

* Unchanged dividend forecast for the current financial year (2.05 euro gross per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

