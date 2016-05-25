FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Retail Estates FY net rental income up 17 pct to 61.7 million euros
May 25, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retail Estates FY net rental income up 17 pct to 61.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Retail Estates SA :

* FY net current result (excluding portfolio result) increases by 27.40 pct to 36.47 million euros ($40.69 million)

* FY net rental income up by 17.03 pct to 61.68 million euros by expansion real estate portfolio by 19.55 pct to 1,000.80 million euros

* FY occupancy rate remains high (98.22 pct)

* Proposed dividend amounts to 3.20 euro (+3.23 pct compared to last financial year) Source text: bit.ly/1TKOBAU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

